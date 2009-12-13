Sewer project gets six bids
All summer long crews were in town taking an inside look at Edgeley city sewers. It was the assessment phase of the sewer project. With that done engineers prepared all necessary documents so the project could be bid.
Monday, December 7th the City of Edgeley opened bids from six different contractors. Robert Gibb and Sons, Inc., a Fargo, ND company had the low bid at $1,690,320.00. Sellin Brothers, Inc, Hawley, MN was on the high end at $2,099,640.00. Read More...
Musland receives Ready Child Award
Darlene Musland has been teaching early childhood through Dickey-LaMoure Special Education for over 20 years. During much of that time she has implemented reverse integration into her classroom. That is to say during the school year four to six preschool students each quarter join her students with special needs. The integrated students serve as language and social role models. Many youngsters had their first introduction to classroom learning in Musland's classroom. Read More...
Christmas the way it was
As fall temperatures drop and winter rolls in people's attention turns to the approach of Christmas. There is the hustle and bustle of shopping, baking, celebrations with family and friends.
But all too often, the real Christmas story gets lost in the festivities of the season. Not so this year. A group of young women wanted to be sure their children know the story of the first Christmas. And they have set out to bring it to life. Read More...